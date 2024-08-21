Americans have NO IDEA what s coming across their border | Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
During President Biden's farewell address at the DNC, Biden delivered an impassioned defense of his border policies saying border crossings are down under his administration compared to Donald Trump. The truth is Americans have no idea just how bad it is and they have no idea what's dangers have poured across the U.S. border. J.J. Carrell joins us to talk about the truth surrounding Biden's failed border policies.