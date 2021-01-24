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1/23/2021 -- Large M7.1 Earthquake strikes near ANTARCTICA -- Second Large M7+ quake = Major unrest
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410 views • January 24, 2021
January 23, 2021 : A new large M7.1 Earthquake has struck the Southeast Pacific along the plate boundary of the North Side of
Antarctica meeting into South America.
This is the SECOND large earthquake in two days time for the planet. On the 21st of Jan (2 days ago) a M7.0 struck the WEST
Pacific at the Indonesia Philippines border region.
Having two back to back M7.0+ earthquakes on both sides of the Pacific plate within a day of each other... this is a sign of
seismic unrest caused by the deep earthquake "event" taking place currently below the Pacific Plate.
This M7.0 range back and forth has taken place many times before in previous years. Today is no exception.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Antarctica meeting into South America.
This is the SECOND large earthquake in two days time for the planet. On the 21st of Jan (2 days ago) a M7.0 struck the WEST
Pacific at the Indonesia Philippines border region.
Having two back to back M7.0+ earthquakes on both sides of the Pacific plate within a day of each other... this is a sign of
seismic unrest caused by the deep earthquake "event" taking place currently below the Pacific Plate.
This M7.0 range back and forth has taken place many times before in previous years. Today is no exception.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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