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Ed Dowd: "The stock market had a nice little rally this summer — peaked out August 16. And structurally, it took out its August 2 trading cycle low, and we're probably going to take out the new low and go a lot lower into the fall.
This is looking like a disaster of epic proportions, and the real economy is bleeding. And the video game known as the stock market is about to follow pretty hard and pretty fast, in my humble opinion."
Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/Dowd-Economy
Source
https://rumble.com/v1iyf6x-a-disaster-of-epic-proportions-the-real-economy-is-imploding.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6