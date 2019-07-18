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Fighting Anti-Christian Bigots for “Free Exercise”
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101 views • July 18, 2019
They picked the wrong group to intimidate with lies from government and Supreme Court regarding about “establishment of religion” and “separation of church and state”. Hal Shurtleff, CampConstitution.net, on the lawsuit brought after Boston moved to suppress “free exercise” of religion. How is the?
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