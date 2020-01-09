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How to make an English Bulldog Cake
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16 views • January 09, 2020
I've made a lot of dog cakes before, but I've never had a chance to make a cake that looks like my favorite dog: an English Bulldog! This dog is so dang cute, he was giving me puppy fever while I made him (DM to send me all your English Bulldog puppies)
Special thanks to our shout-out Patrons Hima Bindu, Lauren Desolation, Eric Slade, Kyla Shay, and Pass or Fail What!
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Music Credits:
"Night Ride" by Aries Beats
"My Date With Dracula" by PublicPool
Special thanks to our shout-out Patrons Hima Bindu, Lauren Desolation, Eric Slade, Kyla Shay, and Pass or Fail What!
VISIT SIDESERFCAKES.COM FOR ALL YOUR SIDESERF NEEDS!
Live Hands-On Classes: http://sideserfcakes.com/classes
Follow @SideserfCakes on Social Media:
Instagram: http://instagram.com/sideserfcakes
Facebook: http://facebook.com/sideserfcakes
Twitter: http://twitter.com/sideserfcakes
Get Sideserf Cake Studio T-Shirts and merch HERE: http://teespring.com/stores/sideserfc...
SUBSCRIBE to our channel for a new video EVERY MONDAY!
Music Credits:
"Night Ride" by Aries Beats
"My Date With Dracula" by PublicPool
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