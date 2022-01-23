NBC Sports Will Not Be Sending Announcers to Beijing for the Winter Games

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01/20/2022 WAVY TV 10: NBC Sports says it will not be sending announcers to Beijing for the Winter Olympics set to start in just a couple of weeks. All of the announcer teams for the Olympics will call the action remotely from the facilities in Stamford, Connecticut, because of COVID concerns.