Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The flu's eerie similarities, functional medicine and reinventing the medical system | Ep. 11
20 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

Physicians for Informed Consent's Dr. Cammy Benton shares how she was laid off during the healthcare system's flu shot mandates, how's she's reinvented her career since, ways the medical system can do the same and talks about options like integrative health and functional medicine for patients seeking a new way to receive their healthcare in light of current events.


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


► Dr. Benton's new medical center: https://www.bentonintegrative.com/compass


► Resources to find a new doctor near you:

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/

ifm.org

https://aihm.org/

https://www.dpcare.org

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org

Flccc.net




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: b7c46bf5e19bb70f


Keywords
medicalsystemways

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket