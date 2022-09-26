The flu's eerie similarities, functional medicine and reinventing the medical system | Ep. 11

Physicians for Informed Consent's Dr. Cammy Benton shares how she was laid off during the healthcare system's flu shot mandates, how's she's reinvented her career since, ways the medical system can do the same and talks about options like integrative health and functional medicine for patients seeking a new way to receive their healthcare in light of current events.
► Dr. Benton's new medical center: https://www.bentonintegrative.com/compass
► Resources to find a new doctor near you:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/
ifm.org
https://aihm.org/
https://www.dpcare.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Flccc.net
