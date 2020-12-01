Habitual Cheating Governor Brian Kemp (Busted Again): In 2017 Kemp Was Caught Scrubbing Voting Data (Pre Dominon Days)

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger are both Republican's and you would think that they would have Donald Trump's back in the aftermath of another rigged election in the United States. Back in 2017 Kemp was the Secretary of State and stirred up controversy when he prematurely wiped out the electronic votes on the (several years) old voting machines. Three years later he is the REPUBLICAN Governor and Georgia invested over 100 million dollars in 'new' Dominion Voting Systems electronic vote counters and this time he (was attempting to have) his NEW Secretary of State and fellow REPUBLICAN Shill Brad Raffensperger delete all the data on Georgia's Dominion voting machines only to be stopped by Lin Wood and his team of Lawyers. The Judge has ordered a STOP to ballot scrubbing until Lin Wood's group can argue their case before the Circuit Court. Trump is realizing that he does not have that many 'loyal' REPUBLICAN's on his side, but at least he has some friends battling DEMOCRACY. (If that exists).