Stew Peters Full Show: Onward Christian Soldiers For America, UFO Psyop Gins Up FEAR

(Polyxena) Projected Blue Beam was Use on 9/11 The Two Jet Plane at was about 22 year ago They Can Make Hologram UFO Little Green Biden`s Now ,:: But Flying Saucers Are Real New Atlantis , Asgard, New Earth Tokyo , Wohpe, Hiwater 100% Human .::: But Reptilian are Fallen Angels are Devils also Real with Their Half Breed at Run The Psyop On Earth with Traitors