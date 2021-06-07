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Hacking the Brain with Nanoparticles
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64 views • June 07, 2021
Original video and more on the story: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hacking-the-brain-with-nanoparticles/
I'm probably not the only one who's thought this rush to inject at least 70% of the human population with “manipulative magnetic nano-medicine” and “super paramagnetic nanoparticles” smacks of an alien agenda. Implants and tracking devices have been recurring themes of the Alien Abduction Scenario since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case. Who knows, maybe the horrible truth will be part of the Big Reveal later this month, as part of the Director of National Intelligence report on UFOs.This video mash-up of science lectures and interviews gives us a sense of just how far DARPA has come in delivering the Technocratic wet dream of implementing a global Artificial Intelligence network for human command and control. It was already introduced as a way to "upgrade one's intelligence" and not get "left behind" by automation, when Elon Musk unveiled Neuralink in 2019.James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at the Pellegrino Center for Bioethics at Georgetown University speaks to the weaponization and misuse of brain sciences in tandem with a sentient digital simulation of our world, aka the Internet of Things – which Michio Kaku exults will soon be replaced by "Brain Net", the Human Brain/Cloud Interface.Giordano talks about “The use of neural interfacing and physiological interfacing through…remote-controlled, small-scale systems, to create a nano swarm of bio-penetrable materials that you cannot see, that can penetrate the most robust biochemical filters, that are able to integrate themselves through a variety of membranes, mucus membranes and wherever – mouth, nose, ears, eyes and they can be done in such a level that their presence is almost impossible to detect and as such, the attribution becomes exceedingly difficult to demonstrate. The idea here is to put minimal-sized electrodes in a network within a brain through only minimal intervention; to be able to read and write into the brain function in real-time, remotely.”Data transfer between living human brains and the cloud will require the use of D-Wave quantum computers and Artificial Intelligence. While such supercomputers with processing speeds fast enough to handle the necessary volumes of data already do exist, the nanoscale interfacing devices to be embedded in the brain have yet to be perfected.One approach for this is to create nanorobots that can be aerosolized to place minimal-sized electrodes in a network within a brain and through only minimal intervention, to be able to read and write into the brain function in real-time remotely. Once inside the brain, the devices would then wirelessly transmit encoded information to and from a cloud-based supercomputer network for real-time brain state monitoring and data extraction. Patents for such technologies already exist.Neuralnanorobotics are being developed to enable a safe, secure instantaneous real-time interface between the human brain and both biological and non-biological computing systems. This technology would include brain-to-brain interfaces, brain-to-computer interfaces and specifically, brain-to-cloud interfaces, to connect your brain to the cloud in real time and provide you with instant access to the world’s knowledge and Artificial Intelligence, as soon as you think of a specific topic.If this isn't the "hive mind" of the Greys, then what is? Are humans being transformed, through the COVID vaccine into prototypes of Earth-based Greys? Is this what an alien invasion looks like? Are we a generation away from becoming genderless Borgs with no personal will, mere nodes on a network? It appears so, if the Globalists (aliens) have their way.
My Website: http://www.keyholejourney.com
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQz90LhiFdqT/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
I'm probably not the only one who's thought this rush to inject at least 70% of the human population with “manipulative magnetic nano-medicine” and “super paramagnetic nanoparticles” smacks of an alien agenda. Implants and tracking devices have been recurring themes of the Alien Abduction Scenario since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case. Who knows, maybe the horrible truth will be part of the Big Reveal later this month, as part of the Director of National Intelligence report on UFOs.This video mash-up of science lectures and interviews gives us a sense of just how far DARPA has come in delivering the Technocratic wet dream of implementing a global Artificial Intelligence network for human command and control. It was already introduced as a way to "upgrade one's intelligence" and not get "left behind" by automation, when Elon Musk unveiled Neuralink in 2019.James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at the Pellegrino Center for Bioethics at Georgetown University speaks to the weaponization and misuse of brain sciences in tandem with a sentient digital simulation of our world, aka the Internet of Things – which Michio Kaku exults will soon be replaced by "Brain Net", the Human Brain/Cloud Interface.Giordano talks about “The use of neural interfacing and physiological interfacing through…remote-controlled, small-scale systems, to create a nano swarm of bio-penetrable materials that you cannot see, that can penetrate the most robust biochemical filters, that are able to integrate themselves through a variety of membranes, mucus membranes and wherever – mouth, nose, ears, eyes and they can be done in such a level that their presence is almost impossible to detect and as such, the attribution becomes exceedingly difficult to demonstrate. The idea here is to put minimal-sized electrodes in a network within a brain through only minimal intervention; to be able to read and write into the brain function in real-time, remotely.”Data transfer between living human brains and the cloud will require the use of D-Wave quantum computers and Artificial Intelligence. While such supercomputers with processing speeds fast enough to handle the necessary volumes of data already do exist, the nanoscale interfacing devices to be embedded in the brain have yet to be perfected.One approach for this is to create nanorobots that can be aerosolized to place minimal-sized electrodes in a network within a brain and through only minimal intervention, to be able to read and write into the brain function in real-time remotely. Once inside the brain, the devices would then wirelessly transmit encoded information to and from a cloud-based supercomputer network for real-time brain state monitoring and data extraction. Patents for such technologies already exist.Neuralnanorobotics are being developed to enable a safe, secure instantaneous real-time interface between the human brain and both biological and non-biological computing systems. This technology would include brain-to-brain interfaces, brain-to-computer interfaces and specifically, brain-to-cloud interfaces, to connect your brain to the cloud in real time and provide you with instant access to the world’s knowledge and Artificial Intelligence, as soon as you think of a specific topic.If this isn't the "hive mind" of the Greys, then what is? Are humans being transformed, through the COVID vaccine into prototypes of Earth-based Greys? Is this what an alien invasion looks like? Are we a generation away from becoming genderless Borgs with no personal will, mere nodes on a network? It appears so, if the Globalists (aliens) have their way.
My Website: http://www.keyholejourney.com
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQz90LhiFdqT/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
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