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The dangers of mail-in voting explained | Alan Dershowitz
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16 views • August 15, 2020
Harvard Law's Alan Dershowitz examines all angles, benefits and risks of certain states using mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election, and how the campaigns of President Donald Trump and of Joe Biden may react to the benefits and limitations of such systems. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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