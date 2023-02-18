East Palestine, OH Residents Made to Sign Docs for Aid Guarding Norfolk Southern From Future Liability | Chemical Fires Ignite from Factories in Several States | Jackson Lahmeyer, Mark Emerson

Under the leadership of Governor DeWine, the East Palestine derailment and subsequent chemical spill has become a real-time catastrophe. The DoD approved the controlled burn of the chemicals and Governor DeWine signed off on it. Although an explosion could have been catastrophic with shrapnel and possible injuries from it, the chemicals were already in the ground and seeping into the waterways.

The train has been reported to have been on fire due to a malfunction for 20 miles before it reached the derailment location. Was this a sabotage meant to reach a more desired location?

The EPA and the CTEH are working in tandem with Norfolk Southern to cover this up. Residents are being treated unfairly and under desperation are being coerced into signing agreements not to pursue legal challenges to BlackRock's Norfolk Southern.

The chemicals are deep in the floors of the waterways and the air is dangerously contaminated. The betrayal and lies must be exposed and jobs must be lost due to this.

As we enter into the 2024 presidential race more are entering the contest to oppose Trump for election. Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer has started a movement to round up evangelical pastors to support Trump for reelection. With Pastors for Trump, Lahmeyer seeks to rally the voices to support him

Many issues surround Trump and there have been members of his base raising serious questions about his ability to serve for their votes. Lahmeyer answers these questions.

The public school system has failed children for decades. Through Agenda 2030 American educators have caused children to fall behind in arithmetic which has led to a nation with little skill to function.

Mark Emerson has developed a program called AlgebraVictory to combat this failure. Through his organization he seeks to first target the home school movement and help children excel in the most important of mathematics, Algebra.

Will we take back control of our nation with a Trump reelection and new platforms to help children excel in school?

It begins with Americans doing the work to rebuild and change course. We must find them and support them.

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting

Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Bundle, Immune Support Packs, and also other great plans from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://voltawireless.com. Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

Sources:

https://pastors4trump.com

https://algebravictory.org

https://www.independentsentinel.com/department-of-defense-okayed-the-slow-burn-of-poisonous-chemicals/

https://nationalfile.com/hazmat-crews-deploy-after-massive-fire-rips-through-florida-plastic-planter-warehouse/

https://newrepublic.com/post/170591/train-derailment-ohio-governor-mike-dewine-im-not-seeing-problems

https://nationalfile.com/governor-dewine-granted-request-from-norfolk-southern-to-release-deadly-chemicals/

https://www.independentsentinel.com/department-of-defense-okayed-the-slow-burn-of-poisonous-chemicals/