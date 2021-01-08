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Single Moms who Raise Good Kids are HEROES; Two Parent Households Yield Superior Results Overall
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4 views • January 08, 2021
Since when did it become conservative (or even racist) to state that two parent families yield superior results to single parent households? Single Moms who Raise Good Kids are HEROES; but Superior Results are achieved when you have more resources of two parents, be they time, money, or sanity.
#singlemoms #parenting #superheroparents
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#singlemoms #parenting #superheroparents
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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