BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUSSIA PLANS TO INVADE THE UNITED STATES WITH MISSILES!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1087 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
247 views • 10 months ago

RUSSIA PLANS TO INVADE THE UNITED STATES WITH MISSILES!

INVASION WITH MISSILES
"My child, the last time We spoke to you, We told you that there was a far greater message to be given to mankind.  This is the message:  THAT RUSSIA PLANS TO INVADE THE UNITED STATES WITH MISSILES!
     "There is much that you don't know, My poor children, or perhaps some think it best that you don't know what is happening within your governments.  Many of the newspapers and other means of relaying this to you have been silenced.
     "But I, as your Mother, beg intercession through Jesus to the Eternal Father and the Holy Ghost to spare you these terrible punishments.  If there is a need for more victim souls, let them be satisfied to know that they have been warned.
     "My child, I know this has been a complete shock to you, but this message must go throughout the world.  Awaken those who sleep before it is too late." - Our Lady, March 26, 1983

------------

Russian Naval Group off Melbourne, Florida Coastline!

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/russian-naval-group-off-melbourne-florida-coastline

-------------

Russian naval ships, including nuclear-powered submarine, to visit Cuba

https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/06/americas/cuba-russian-ships-submarine-visit-intl-latam/index.html



Keywords
russia plansto invade the united stateswith missiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy