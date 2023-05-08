Elle ISO elohim & YoBroInChrist's "SUPER-GROUP" on Substitutional Atonement comparison! SAY WHAT!?

I'd like to thank Elle again for inviting me to this supergroup that featured some Christian apologist powerhouses!It was an honor for me to be a part of it, and an excellent opportunity to share some very personal experiences on the eve of such a special holy day, Easter.



She is expecting her 1st daughter, literally any minute, so we all hope and pray for her safe and healthy birthing experience as her daughter stops putting up a fight when she decides to come on out (hopefully by the time this edited restream short gets aired)!





It has been a tremendous relief to finally have my voice heard, after years of toiling on WWW's Fascistbook, and over a year of trying to overcome YouBoob's ghosting/shadowbanning/etc., etc.!I also made some wonderful connections, thanks to such opportunities that Elle, Jimbob and Thaddeus provided me with!I'm still looking forward to finally being on Avery's stream to discuss mass media implications too...





Please support this young family, who may not even be making any money yet as they commit precious time to this path in life, fighting the good fight, regardless!







/ @elleisoelohim

https://cash.app/$ElleISOElohim

https://www.patreon.com/ElleISOElohim

https://elleisoelohim.creator-spring....





You can also catch the full stream here...







On a personal note, I'm in the middle of a major life change, particularly after hitting a wall, so I'm reaching out to my audience for some assistance. If you would like to see my efforts to continue (in exposing Mass Media conditioning, rhetoric, and its implications), please offer your support (but only if you can afford to). And yes, things are that bad (for many of us, especially post COUPE1-9 LuckDown), or I otherwise wouldn't be asking strangers for such a thing. Either way, your prayers are much appreciated, particularly that God forgive me for falling short of producing better fruits+++





You can support my contributions here through Patreon-

https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico





You can also support my most prized written work, which has been sitting on the shelf for about 5 years because I haven't been able to afford a professional editor, that was created to provide guidance for the modern only-child and widowed/single-parent.If you are a professional children's book editor that would be willing to work with me on payment, please let me know!Otherwise, the GoFundMe to pay for editing is titled, ""To Be Hue" -4 widowed-single parents & only child" and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-be-hue-...





I'm also looking for an artist to team up with, or sponsorship for publication, for a comic book series I created a few years ago that was designed to be as harmless as a dove, but as clever as a serpent, in reaching the lost sheep. It warned of Jan.6th, COUPE1-9, etc., and can be a very useful tool to reach those with closed ears & hardened hearts.So if you are a comic book artist that is intrigued by this approach, please let me know in the comment section.Otherwise, if you'd like to financially support that effort instead, the GoFundMe for it is titled, "NATIVE 'VENGERS w- forewarning reality gut-checks" and can be found at- https://www.gofundme.com/f/native-ven...





Treatments for all of my work are available upon request.