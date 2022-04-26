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We are going way - way - way beyond Elon Musk.
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17909 views • April 26, 2022
Michael, Douglas, and Tyla discuss Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and what's really going on behind the scenes in Pilgrims Society circles. Read the program notes here: https://aim4truth.org/2022/04/26/going-way-way-way-beyond-elon-musk/
Here is the prayer: https://patriots4truth.org/2022/04/25/renouncing-and-divorcing-the-british-crown-and-its-cohorts/
Here is the prayer: https://patriots4truth.org/2022/04/25/renouncing-and-divorcing-the-british-crown-and-its-cohorts/
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