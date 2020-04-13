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Harbor Freight solar panels with Yeti 150
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83 views • April 13, 2020
Thought I'd show the 100 watt solar panel kit from Harbor Freight hooked up to my Goal Zero Yeti 150 solar generator using the adapter cable I made.
Not the best solution in the world but for prepping on the cheap, it works.
Not the best solution in the world but for prepping on the cheap, it works.
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