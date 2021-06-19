Trump: CCP Is Obligated to Help With Investigation Over Virus Origin and Be Held Accountable for Losses

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06/16/2021 Trump: Countries around the world are devastated because of the CCP virus, but the CCP has been benefiting greatly from it. The CCP is obligated to help with the investigation over virus origin and be held accountable for the losses.