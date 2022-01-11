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Dr. Robert Malone says he’s been “multi-dimensionally red-pilled” on covid, Great Reset, Big Tech censorship and more
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2219 views • January 11, 2022
mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone describes FULL-ON MEDIA WARFARE as the Covidian Complex cons the majority of Americans into getting deadly Fauci Flu injections.
He is blowing the whistle on the whole establishment, and this is NO conspiracy theory.
Malone exposes how thoroughly more than half the US population has been manipulated by COVID propaganda and the vaccine shills
Dr. Malone has been on the inside of public health for many decades, including back in the early 1980s when Tony Fauci was pushing his “AIDS crisis” on the masses.
Malone says this has all been an “awakening journey” for him, and something that he never expected. He says he also now finds himself at the “center of the storm” for this “resistance.”
He is blowing the whistle on the whole establishment, and this is NO conspiracy theory.
Malone exposes how thoroughly more than half the US population has been manipulated by COVID propaganda and the vaccine shills
Dr. Malone has been on the inside of public health for many decades, including back in the early 1980s when Tony Fauci was pushing his “AIDS crisis” on the masses.
Malone says this has all been an “awakening journey” for him, and something that he never expected. He says he also now finds himself at the “center of the storm” for this “resistance.”
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