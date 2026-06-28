BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Testosterone Lie Nobody's Talking About
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
32 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
136 views • Yesterday

Low testosterone affects millions of men and most of them don't know it. In this episode, Dr. Kerry Gelb speaks with Dr. Derrick DeSilva, internist and anti-aging specialist with 38 years of experience, about why testosterone levels have dropped significantly in recent generations and what that means for long-term health, energy, and longevity.


Dr. DeSilva explains the science behind hormone optimization, the different treatment options available today, and why this conversation is just as relevant for women. A practical, honest look at one of the most misunderstood topics in medicine.


🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.


Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:


🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/


Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/

Keywords
testosteronemenhealthdrderrickdesilva
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Daytime Light Exposure Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

Study: Daytime Light Exposure Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

Coco Somers
Antibiotic resistance and E. coli: The hidden crisis fueling inflammatory bowel disease

Antibiotic resistance and E. coli: The hidden crisis fueling inflammatory bowel disease

Patrick Lewis
Study: Childhood Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Higher Hypertension Risk in Adulthood

Study: Childhood Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Higher Hypertension Risk in Adulthood

Coco Somers
Study Confirms: Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; Deliver Fitness Gains Without Long Workouts

Study Confirms: Short “Exercise Snacks” Deliver Fitness Gains Without Long Workouts

Coco Somers
Study: Guava Juice May Improve Iron Absorption in Women

Study: Guava Juice May Improve Iron Absorption in Women

Coco Somers
Artichokes: A Nutrient-Dense Vegetable Supporting Digestion and Heart Health

Artichokes: A Nutrient-Dense Vegetable Supporting Digestion and Heart Health

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy