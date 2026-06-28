The Testosterone Lie Nobody's Talking About

Low testosterone affects millions of men and most of them don't know it. In this episode, Dr. Kerry Gelb speaks with Dr. Derrick DeSilva, internist and anti-aging specialist with 38 years of experience, about why testosterone levels have dropped significantly in recent generations and what that means for long-term health, energy, and longevity.





Dr. DeSilva explains the science behind hormone optimization, the different treatment options available today, and why this conversation is just as relevant for women. A practical, honest look at one of the most misunderstood topics in medicine.





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:





🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/