The Testosterone Lie Nobody's Talking About

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Low testosterone affects millions of men and most of them don't know it. In this episode, Dr. Kerry Gelb speaks with Dr. Derrick DeSilva, internist and anti-aging specialist with 38 years of experience, about why testosterone levels have dropped significantly in recent generations and what that means for long-term health, energy, and longevity.
Dr. DeSilva explains the science behind hormone optimization, the different treatment options available today, and why this conversation is just as relevant for women. A practical, honest look at one of the most misunderstood topics in medicine.
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Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:
🌐 wellness1280.com
📸 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
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