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DEL’S FOOTBALL ANALOGY GOES VIRAL -- How the Covid-19 Injection Impairs Immunity
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104 views • January 10, 2022
DEL’S FOOTBALL ANALOGY GOES VIRAL
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/dels-football-analogy-goes-viral/
Del breaks down how the Covid vaccine tricks your natural immune system and leaves you potentially exposed to other variants, in this simple football game analogy.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/dels-football-analogy-goes-viral/
Del breaks down how the Covid vaccine tricks your natural immune system and leaves you potentially exposed to other variants, in this simple football game analogy.
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