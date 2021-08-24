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LATE Labor Culminates from YEAR ONE Reset Ritual | September begins the FALL and THE LONG HALLOWEEN Harvest of October
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52 views • August 24, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #LateLabor #BitcoinRESET #OZ #HEXonHumanity
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Previous Video Recap (Captain America Reset Imagery): https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-controversy-loaded-question-poll/
October LABOR Strike on 10/15: https://www.octoberstrike.com/index.html
Batman YEAR ONE: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
Batman LONG HALLOWEEN Blu Ray Release 2021: https://www.cbr.com/batman-the-long-halloween-part-2-two-face-alliance-doesnt-resonate/
Edward Snowden "I am Batman" Art of Deception Presentation: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
Robin Bisexual? https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/robin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic
Donald Trump Says he's Batman: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/comic-riffs/wp/2015/08/18/donald-trump-says-hes-batman-here-are-15-reasons-why-he-might-just-be-right/
Trump Running for House in '22 Speculation: https://www.newsweek.com/trump-suggests-he-may-run-house-2022-become-speaker-very-interesting-1597823
When the Gold Window ended (Aug 15th 1971): https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Money Laundering in Afghanistan (WikiLeaks) at an end: https://consortiumnews.com/2021/08/17/investors-in-us-weapon-makers-only-clear-winners-of-afghan-war/
US Airline Evacuations: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-activates-commercial-airlines-assist-afghanistan-evacuations
V Steg Community HITS: Bix Weir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJM0uVOxdzg @ 2 mins in) | Forum Borealis (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iukF_2wIh5w @ 19 mins in) | Dark Journalist (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M03V4HGuwcA @ 1 hr 19 mins in) | Ken Wheeler (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThfEUT_RgNo @ 4 mins in)
COVID WIZARDS (of OZ?) Essay: (Uploaded to Community Evernote Research Library)
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Previous Video Recap (Captain America Reset Imagery): https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-controversy-loaded-question-poll/
October LABOR Strike on 10/15: https://www.octoberstrike.com/index.html
Batman YEAR ONE: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
Batman LONG HALLOWEEN Blu Ray Release 2021: https://www.cbr.com/batman-the-long-halloween-part-2-two-face-alliance-doesnt-resonate/
Edward Snowden "I am Batman" Art of Deception Presentation: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
Robin Bisexual? https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/robin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic
Donald Trump Says he's Batman: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/comic-riffs/wp/2015/08/18/donald-trump-says-hes-batman-here-are-15-reasons-why-he-might-just-be-right/
Trump Running for House in '22 Speculation: https://www.newsweek.com/trump-suggests-he-may-run-house-2022-become-speaker-very-interesting-1597823
When the Gold Window ended (Aug 15th 1971): https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Money Laundering in Afghanistan (WikiLeaks) at an end: https://consortiumnews.com/2021/08/17/investors-in-us-weapon-makers-only-clear-winners-of-afghan-war/
US Airline Evacuations: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-activates-commercial-airlines-assist-afghanistan-evacuations
V Steg Community HITS: Bix Weir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJM0uVOxdzg @ 2 mins in) | Forum Borealis (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iukF_2wIh5w @ 19 mins in) | Dark Journalist (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M03V4HGuwcA @ 1 hr 19 mins in) | Ken Wheeler (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThfEUT_RgNo @ 4 mins in)
COVID WIZARDS (of OZ?) Essay: (Uploaded to Community Evernote Research Library)
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