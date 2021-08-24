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LATE Labor Culminates from YEAR ONE Reset Ritual | September begins the FALL and THE LONG HALLOWEEN Harvest of October
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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52 views • August 24, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #LateLabor #BitcoinRESET #OZ #HEXonHumanity

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Previous Video Recap (Captain America Reset Imagery): https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-controversy-loaded-question-poll/

October LABOR Strike on 10/15: https://www.octoberstrike.com/index.html

Batman YEAR ONE: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One

Batman LONG HALLOWEEN Blu Ray Release 2021: https://www.cbr.com/batman-the-long-halloween-part-2-two-face-alliance-doesnt-resonate/

Edward Snowden "I am Batman" Art of Deception Presentation: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf

Robin Bisexual? https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/robin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic

Donald Trump Says he's Batman: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/comic-riffs/wp/2015/08/18/donald-trump-says-hes-batman-here-are-15-reasons-why-he-might-just-be-right/

Trump Running for House in '22 Speculation: https://www.newsweek.com/trump-suggests-he-may-run-house-2022-become-speaker-very-interesting-1597823

When the Gold Window ended (Aug 15th 1971): https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends

Money Laundering in Afghanistan (WikiLeaks) at an end: https://consortiumnews.com/2021/08/17/investors-in-us-weapon-makers-only-clear-winners-of-afghan-war/

US Airline Evacuations: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-activates-commercial-airlines-assist-afghanistan-evacuations

V Steg Community HITS: Bix Weir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJM0uVOxdzg @ 2 mins in) | Forum Borealis (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iukF_2wIh5w @ 19 mins in) | Dark Journalist (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M03V4HGuwcA @ 1 hr 19 mins in) | Ken Wheeler (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThfEUT_RgNo @ 4 mins in)

COVID WIZARDS (of OZ?) Essay: (Uploaded to Community Evernote Research Library)
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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