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VN Rogan, Cut Off Canadian MP, The People’s Convoy, CDC Hid Info, Canada Freeze Assets Forever 2.21
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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10 views • February 21, 2022
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TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:

• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win

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WEF “Infiltration”: Rogan Redpilled, Canadian Mp Cut off for Asking — Accused of Spreading “Disinformation”

https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/wef-infiltration-rogan-redpilled-canadian-mp-cut-off-for-asking-accused-of-spreading-disinformation/



Schweizer: Pelosi’s ‘Strong Financial Ties in China’ Keeping Her from Investigating COVID Origins

https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/schweizer-pelosis-strong-financial-ties-in-china-keeping-her-from-investigating-covid-origins/

• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win

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5 Media Lies About The Latest Special Counsel Revelations

https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/5-media-lies-about-the-latest-special-counsel-revelations/



Justin



Maureen Steele: "After January 6th, all of us knew better than to hit DC proper" | The People's Convoy, American Freedom Convoy

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/02/maureen-steele-after-january-6th-all-of-us-knew-better-than-to-hit-dc-proper-the-peoples-convoy-american-freedom-convoy/







FREEDOM CONVOY: EU Parliamentarian Representing former Communist State Calls on International Community to Isolate Tyrannical Trudeau Regime

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/eu-parliamentarian-representing-former-communist-state-calls-international-community-isolate-tyrannical-trudeau-regime/



CDC Officials Admit Agency Has Withheld Critical Covid Information From the Public, Including Data About Breakthrough Infections, Over Fears of “Vaccine Hesitancy”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/cdc-officials-admit-agency-withheld-critical-covid-information-public-including-data-breakthrough-infections-fears-vaccine-hesitancy/





Rapidfire



Olympic skier suffers frozen penis during cross-country race

https://thepostmillennial.com/olympic-skier-suffers-frozen-penis-during-cross-country-race



Nearly 500 People Arrested in California in Human Trafficking Sting Operation

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nearly-500-people-arrested-california-human-trafficking-sting-operation/



“Time For the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots on the Ground:” LEAKED RCMP Text Messages Reveal Some of “Canada’s Finest” Are Going Way Past Simply ‘Following Orders’

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/time-protesters-hear-jackboots-ground-leaked-rcmp-text-messages-reveal-canadas-finest-going-way-past-simply-following-orders/



Canada Moves to Make Asset Freezing Under Emergencies Act Permanent

https://summit.news/2022/02/21/canada-moves-to-make-asset-freezing-under-emergencies-act-permanent/



Flynn on Durham

https://rumble.com/vvcsn9-flynn-explains-why-he-believes-that-durham-does-have-key-people-that-are-co.html



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