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VN Rogan, Cut Off Canadian MP, The People’s Convoy, CDC Hid Info, Canada Freeze Assets Forever 2.21
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10 views • February 21, 2022
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
– Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
– Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
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• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electrosmog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
WEF “Infiltration”: Rogan Redpilled, Canadian Mp Cut off for Asking — Accused of Spreading “Disinformation”
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/wef-infiltration-rogan-redpilled-canadian-mp-cut-off-for-asking-accused-of-spreading-disinformation/
Schweizer: Pelosi’s ‘Strong Financial Ties in China’ Keeping Her from Investigating COVID Origins
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/schweizer-pelosis-strong-financial-ties-in-china-keeping-her-from-investigating-covid-origins/
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
5 Media Lies About The Latest Special Counsel Revelations
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/5-media-lies-about-the-latest-special-counsel-revelations/
Justin
Maureen Steele: "After January 6th, all of us knew better than to hit DC proper" | The People's Convoy, American Freedom Convoy
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/02/maureen-steele-after-january-6th-all-of-us-knew-better-than-to-hit-dc-proper-the-peoples-convoy-american-freedom-convoy/
FREEDOM CONVOY: EU Parliamentarian Representing former Communist State Calls on International Community to Isolate Tyrannical Trudeau Regime
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/eu-parliamentarian-representing-former-communist-state-calls-international-community-isolate-tyrannical-trudeau-regime/
CDC Officials Admit Agency Has Withheld Critical Covid Information From the Public, Including Data About Breakthrough Infections, Over Fears of “Vaccine Hesitancy”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/cdc-officials-admit-agency-withheld-critical-covid-information-public-including-data-breakthrough-infections-fears-vaccine-hesitancy/
Rapidfire
Olympic skier suffers frozen penis during cross-country race
https://thepostmillennial.com/olympic-skier-suffers-frozen-penis-during-cross-country-race
Nearly 500 People Arrested in California in Human Trafficking Sting Operation
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nearly-500-people-arrested-california-human-trafficking-sting-operation/
“Time For the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots on the Ground:” LEAKED RCMP Text Messages Reveal Some of “Canada’s Finest” Are Going Way Past Simply ‘Following Orders’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/time-protesters-hear-jackboots-ground-leaked-rcmp-text-messages-reveal-canadas-finest-going-way-past-simply-following-orders/
Canada Moves to Make Asset Freezing Under Emergencies Act Permanent
https://summit.news/2022/02/21/canada-moves-to-make-asset-freezing-under-emergencies-act-permanent/
Flynn on Durham
https://rumble.com/vvcsn9-flynn-explains-why-he-believes-that-durham-does-have-key-people-that-are-co.html
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Clay Clark: DAMING Evidence of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset & Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vuuj61-interview-clay-clark-daming-evidence-of-klaus-schwabs-great-reset-and-trans.html
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Brighteon
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– Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
– Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN • Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
PROMOTION
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electrosmog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
WEF “Infiltration”: Rogan Redpilled, Canadian Mp Cut off for Asking — Accused of Spreading “Disinformation”
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/wef-infiltration-rogan-redpilled-canadian-mp-cut-off-for-asking-accused-of-spreading-disinformation/
Schweizer: Pelosi’s ‘Strong Financial Ties in China’ Keeping Her from Investigating COVID Origins
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/schweizer-pelosis-strong-financial-ties-in-china-keeping-her-from-investigating-covid-origins/
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
5 Media Lies About The Latest Special Counsel Revelations
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/21/5-media-lies-about-the-latest-special-counsel-revelations/
Justin
Maureen Steele: "After January 6th, all of us knew better than to hit DC proper" | The People's Convoy, American Freedom Convoy
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/02/maureen-steele-after-january-6th-all-of-us-knew-better-than-to-hit-dc-proper-the-peoples-convoy-american-freedom-convoy/
FREEDOM CONVOY: EU Parliamentarian Representing former Communist State Calls on International Community to Isolate Tyrannical Trudeau Regime
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/eu-parliamentarian-representing-former-communist-state-calls-international-community-isolate-tyrannical-trudeau-regime/
CDC Officials Admit Agency Has Withheld Critical Covid Information From the Public, Including Data About Breakthrough Infections, Over Fears of “Vaccine Hesitancy”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/cdc-officials-admit-agency-withheld-critical-covid-information-public-including-data-breakthrough-infections-fears-vaccine-hesitancy/
Rapidfire
Olympic skier suffers frozen penis during cross-country race
https://thepostmillennial.com/olympic-skier-suffers-frozen-penis-during-cross-country-race
Nearly 500 People Arrested in California in Human Trafficking Sting Operation
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nearly-500-people-arrested-california-human-trafficking-sting-operation/
“Time For the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots on the Ground:” LEAKED RCMP Text Messages Reveal Some of “Canada’s Finest” Are Going Way Past Simply ‘Following Orders’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/time-protesters-hear-jackboots-ground-leaked-rcmp-text-messages-reveal-canadas-finest-going-way-past-simply-following-orders/
Canada Moves to Make Asset Freezing Under Emergencies Act Permanent
https://summit.news/2022/02/21/canada-moves-to-make-asset-freezing-under-emergencies-act-permanent/
Flynn on Durham
https://rumble.com/vvcsn9-flynn-explains-why-he-believes-that-durham-does-have-key-people-that-are-co.html
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Clay Clark: DAMING Evidence of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset & Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vuuj61-interview-clay-clark-daming-evidence-of-klaus-schwabs-great-reset-and-trans.html
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
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https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
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