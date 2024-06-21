BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News June 21, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
88 views • 10 months ago

June 21, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Vladimir Putin promises a catastrophic response if Russia is nuked. That stark warning wraps up Putin’s Asian tour, marked with a historic visit to the DPRK. Russia’s new strategic pact with the DPRK, prompts South Korea to review its policy over lethal arms supplies to Ukraine. We delve into how Seoul might have already indirectly provided Kiev with more munitions than all of Europe. The EU ramps up its sanctions against Russia, this time targeting liquefied natural gas exports but the bloc itself will keep importing LNG from the country. We break down why Asian economies in particular could suffer from the restrictions. As the IDF pummels Gaza with relentless bombardment the Israeli military admits a rare disagreement with PM Netanyahu as it says it would be impossible to completely eliminate Hamas.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
