Medicare Shows 48,465 Deaths Within 2 weeks Covid Vax - More WhistleBlowers Too ! Atty.Thomas Renz

Attorney for Frontline Doctors Thomas Renz has several more whistleblowers proving

that the CDC lied through their teeth. The media is saying that the covid "vaccination" is perfectly safe YET the governments own data PROVES otherwise.



Sadly, the 48,465 deaths are no longer accurate. Now the number of deaths from the covid jab is even higher. The BIGGEST crime of all is the proven working treatments for Covid that are being banned, pulled from the market, and generally attacked by the Big Pharma controlled mainstream media as "horse wormer" (ivermectin).



And the FDA is pulling or attacking so many supplements that have been on the market for decades... NAC (N-Acetyl Cystein), Ivermectin, Hydrochloroquin/Zinc that are all proven in dozens of studies to effectively suppress or stop covid.



Every country in the world that has stopped vaccinations and instead officially declared Ivermectin as the treatment for covid has reduced the infections dramatically. In Equador, the government there has handed out Ivermectin, Vitamin D, Vitamin C "care kits" to ALL of it's citizens. They have crushed the number of deaths by doing this.



Of course in the "advanced" western world Ivermectin costs 3 to 20 times what it previously cost because of artificial shortages created by banning and intentional supply blockages. Even "horse wormer" ivermectin is in very short supply since word has gotten out to people that it saves lives even though it is dosed for horses.



But in the western world where we have the "most advanced" ... medical care in the world, we have banned all the low-cost treatments because Big Pharma DEMANDS that only Remdesivir be used for covid which is VERY expensive and causes kidney damage for hospitalized patients. Then when those patients go downhill from the Remdesivir-caused kidney damage, they are often put on a ventilator so that the hospital can claim "The Prize" of $38,000 from the various government agencies paying out covid Federal and State $$$$$.



Of course, Ivermectin is only PENNIES per pill, and that is not acceptable to the bought-for, and paid-off FDA and CDC. Since Ivermectin is "off patent" and can be purchased as a "generic" drug... ANY company can manufacture Ivermectin without paying patent royalty fees. This is the main reason why Big-Pharma attacks the OLD drugs it used to promote in decades past, no matter how effective they are.



These 48,000+ deaths are from official U.S. Gov't. Medicare data. These deaths are ALL within 14 days of receiving the "vaccination". "Offically", if you die within 14 days of receiving the "vaccination" you are considered "not vaccinated".... great magic trick.



And then there's the "fact checkers". I'm sure they are going to be very SILENT regarding the Medicare official data. Because time and time again, the so-called "fact checkers" are really just paid political operatives used by the corporate "mainstream" media partnering with Big Pharma, to reinforce their lies and create fact distortions. Atty. Tom Renz BEGS the fact checkers to "fact check" him since he's using the Medicare Systems OWN statistics.



Then there's Remdesivir statistics... 25% of patients "treated" with Remdesivir died according to the medical statistics. 46% of those treated by Remdesivir DIED within 14 days, usually with Kidney Failure ! Remdesivir serious ADVERSE EVENTS were noted in 131 of 532 patients.



Then Atty. Tom Renz shows the safety statistics of Ivermectin (horse wormer)... and it proves out it is both MUCH safer, MUCH CHEAPER, and WAY more effective than Remdesivir. Thomas says that we've GOT the data... "The Lawsuits Will Follow".



And when Atty. Thomas Renz is talking remember that he is only citing Medicare statistics. This is only 18% of the people. So the numbers he is talking about are basically 1/5th of what the entire population of the United States is experiencing. Just like the VAERS database (vaccine adverse events reporting system). A Harvard study checked the accuracy of the VAERS system, and they found that only LESS THAN 1-percent of vaccine adverse events were ACTUALLY REPORTED.



Also, the NIH has done work on Ivermectin as an "investigatory drug". And the hospital workers says that "The NIH won't let us prescribe ivermectin"... so they're basically ALL LIARS. They are just doing their level best to push the death numbers up higher.