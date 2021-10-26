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In-N-Out-Burger doubles down against discriminatory COVID mandates: 'This is clear governmental overreach'
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1502 views • October 26, 2021
LifeSite’s Alejandro Rodriguez reports on In-N-Out Burger’s response to the closing of Fisherman’s Wharf location in San Francisco after the restaurant refused to segregate customers according to the city’s medical mandate. A representative called the new mandate ‘clear governmental overreach’ and ‘intrusive, improper, and offensive.’
Read the original article here at LifeSiteNews.com: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/in-n-out-burger-wont-ask-customers-for-jab-status-we-refuse-to-become-the-vaccination-police/
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Read the original article here at LifeSiteNews.com: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/in-n-out-burger-wont-ask-customers-for-jab-status-we-refuse-to-become-the-vaccination-police/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_In-N-Out102621
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_In-N-Out102621
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
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