Buy US weapons & send them to Ukraine to bring peace! - War Bro Hegseth, WW3 arms salesman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
86 views • 1 day ago

"Buy U.S. weapons and send them to Ukraine to bring peace!" - War Bro Hegseth.

"War Bro" Pete Hegseth also said that if the conflict in Ukraine does not move toward an end, the United States is prepared to take action against Russia.

He said Washington and its allies will take the necessary steps to “impose costs” on Moscow.

Adding: 

U.S. Military Warns Tomahawk Delivery to Ukraine Risks Direct Clash with Russia

The New York Times reports that American military officials believe sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would bring the United States dangerously close to open confrontation with Russia.

According to the paper, the Pentagon has already drafted plans to sell or transfer the long-range missiles if President Trump gives the order. But their delivery faces major technical and logistical hurdles — Ukraine lacks both naval and ground-based launch systems capable of firing Tomahawks. To use them, Kiev would need U.S.-supplied Typhon launchers, a step that “would move the U.S. toward direct confrontation with Russia,” military officials admit.

It remains unclear how many missiles could be supplied, how Ukraine would store them securely, or what the broader consequences would be.

“There are serious concerns about escalating tensions with Russia,” NYT notes, citing recent Kremlin warnings to Washington against providing Kiev with long-range strike weapons.

Even within the U.S. defense establishment, there’s growing recognition that such moves risk crossing a line Moscow has repeatedly said would trigger direct retaliation.


@DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
