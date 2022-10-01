New Weapon Designed By Russian Inventor Demonstrating Of Destroying US, Israel Tanks

Putin is letting the West exhaust their weapons and money, holding back his best troops and weapons. Russia has operational hyper-sonic nukes. US does not have hyper-sonic weapons and has failed when trying to make and test them. Like Mohammad Ali in a boxing match playing rope a dope letting the other boxer punch themselves out to exhaustion then BOOM! WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm Australia's jewish problem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnQ4odMKdr8&t=364s

