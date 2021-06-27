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Why does the Pasture need a cutting after grazing
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42 views • June 27, 2021
In this episode, we discuss the importance of managing your pasture after you take the cattle off from grazing. This is commonly an overlooked component of quality managed grazing. By going in and clipping the undesirable plants that the cattle did not like. You reduce the propagation of undesirable plants and allow even competition with the desirable plants.
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