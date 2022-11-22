Create New Account
Roobs Flyers
Published 7 days ago |

📣📣❗️❗️Look 🆙⬆️


Mag.Merch.Flyers


Roobs Flyers is happy to announce that if you purchase any one or more of our T-Shirts, for an undisclosed amount of ⏲ you will receive with your order:


* A 3 month PDF subscription to Roobs Flyer Magazine, plus!!!➕


* 150 single sided, black on coloured paper, A5 flyers titled 'Cashless Australia: Once it's gone, it's gone'


To order, please go here for the Navy Blue 'Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity' ~ https://roobsflyers.com/product/nothing-can-stop-the-great-awakening-of-humanity-navy-blue-t-shirt


Please go here for the White 'The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along' ~ https://roobsflyers.com/product/the-conspiracy-theorists-were-right-all-along-white-t-shirt


And here for the Black Ladies shirt 'I Only Date Conspiracy Theorists' ~ https://roobsflyers.com/product/ladies-shirts-i-only-date-conspiracy-theorists


NOTE - To order the men's black shirt 'It's A Beautiful Day, Not A Chemtrail In Sight', please use the same link as the ladies shirts and put a note in the checkout instructions that you want the men's shirt.


Sizes - S/M/L/XL/2XL Ladies sizes - 8,10,12,14,16,18


If you'd like to advertise in Roobs Flyer Magazine please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/advertising


Download free flyer PDFs here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/advertising


To subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Thank very much to everyone for your support, it means so much to Shazza and I. ❤️


Stay Free!


Roobs.


Music - Slow Ride by Foghat.


Join Roobs Flyers ~


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


http://roobsflyers.com/


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

