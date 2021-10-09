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SECURE ISOLATION CAMPS IN CANADA! MILITARY DEPLOYED? CONSCRIPTION? PROPERTY CONFISCATION? WAKE UP
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291 views • October 09, 2021
Positively Revolting Hag: As I've been saying from day 1... there is no "emergency", but they are absolutely getting ready for one.
2020 and all of its spectacles of national emergency responses was dress rehearsal. Now, we await opening night for the biggest show on earth.
2020 and all of its spectacles of national emergency responses was dress rehearsal. Now, we await opening night for the biggest show on earth.
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