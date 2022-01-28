J6er Announces Hunger Strike Until Capitol Police Officers Arrested for Killing Trumps Supporter

Jan 6 Prisoner Jake Lang in DC Gulag Announces Hunger Strike Until Capitol Police Officers Are Arrested for Killing Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland





January 6 political prisoner Jake Lang called The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft on Friday morning. Jake was moved to the filthy basement of the Washington DC jail recently. He is being abused and persecuted by his government. His God-given guaranteed rights have been stripped from him and dozens of other Trump supporters held in squalid conditions and treated worse than the terrorists behind the attacks on the United States on 9-11.



This morning Jake told The Gateway Pundit he was starting a hunger strike on Monday until Capitol Police Officers Lt. Mike Byrd and Officer Lila Morris are arrested for killing Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland.



Jake also called for supporters to attend his February 23rd hearing in Washington DC where he intends to release documents on his arrest and what really happened that day.



Jake Lang added, “I’m going to be releasing a list of demands for the hunger strike. Most importantly, regarding Rosanne Boyland and Ashli Babbitt. Their murderers need to be brought and charged. That is what we are all here for. If we don’t stand for these brave patriots who have died, everything will be in vain. We need to stand behind our fallen heroes so first and foremost our hunger strike will be to bring Officer Byrd to trial and bring charges against him for murdering an unarmed American citizen at our own Capitol. And for Lila Morris the woman cop who beat Rosanne to death. She was on the ground and the Capitol Hill police officer beat Rosanne to death — who died in my arms.