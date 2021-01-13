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You Cannot Change What God Has Ordained
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200 views • January 13, 2021
Many today are touting the philosophy of the free will of man which is a blatant lie from the pit of hell.
Ephesians 1:11
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:”
King James Version (KJV)
Ephesians 1:11
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:”
King James Version (KJV)
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