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FREE COURSES IN CONSCIOUSNESS (1) Intro
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4 views • April 02, 2020
What is consciousness? It is an awareness of life, thoughts, sense of self, and the elements of life. It is an awareness of others. It is an awareness of the sacredness of life. It is acknowledging life through thoughts, feelings, emotions, actions and reactions. Living in a state of consciousness means that there is a balance or symbiosis to how one fits into existence within the environment. It is necessary to understand how we exist in the physical world as an expression of a much bigger existence. Our physical expression of ourselves is only part of who we are.
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