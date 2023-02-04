Maria Zeee Uncensored





Feb 3, 2023





Susan Swift from https://righttolifeleague.org/ joins Maria for a much needed discussion regarding CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies who will be offering drive-through abortions, as well as the United States government making it possible to provide a pill that kills children in the mail.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v288sju-live-uncensored-drive-thru-and-postal-abortions-with-susan-swift.html



