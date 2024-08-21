BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The city gate MESSIANICbible study "EIKEV" D'varim Deuteronomy 7:12–11:25
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
3 views • 8 months ago

The city gate MESSIANICbible study "EIKEV" D'varim Deuteronomy 7:12–11:25


Parshah, "Eikev," means "because," and it is found in Deuteronomy 7:12.


In the Parshah of Eikev (“Because”), Moses continues his closing address to the children of Israel, promising them that if they will fulfill the commandments (mitzvot) of the Torah, they will prosper in the Land they are about to conquer and settle in keeping with YEHOVAH'S promise to their forefathers.


Moses also rebukes them for their failings in their first generation as a people, recalling their worship of the Golden Calf, the rebellion of Korach, the sin of the spies, their angering of YEHOVAH'S at Taveirah, Massah and Kivrot Hataavah (“The Graves of Lust”). “You have been rebellious against YEHOVAH,” he says to them, “since the day I knew you.” But he also speaks of YEHOVAH'S forgiveness of their sins, and the Second Tablets which YEHOVAH inscribed and gave to them following their repentance.


Their forty years in the desert, says Moses to the people, during which YEHOVAH sustained them with daily manna from heaven, was to teach them “that man does not live on bread alone, but by the utterance of YEHOVAH'S mouth does man live.”


Moses describes the land they are about to enter as “flowing with milk and honey,” blessed with the “seven kinds” (wheat, barley, grapevines, figs, pomegranates, olive oil and dates), and as the place that is the focus of YEHOVAH'S providence of His world. He commands them to destroy the idols of the land’s former masters, and to beware lest they become haughty and begin to believe that “my power and the might of my hand have gotten me this wealth.”


A key passage in our Parshah is the second chapter of the Shema, which repeats the fundamental mitzvot enumerated in the Shema’s first chapter, and describes the rewards of fulfilling YEHOVAH'S commandments and the adverse results (famine and exile) of their neglect. It is also the source of the precept of prayer, and includes a reference to the resurrection of the dead in the messianic age.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
