Stan Lovins is a Christian revival evangelist with a burning passion for seeing God’s healing power and salvation arise in people’s hearts and souls.

Stan was at the Capitol on January 6. His only intent while he was there was to pray – God knows we need as many prayers at the Capitol as we can get. But Stan ended up seeing something very interesting as well.

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/never-before-seen-j6-footage-antifa-escorted-in-vans-pence-given-3-choices-by-gop-betrayed-trump/







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