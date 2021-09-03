© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Really Runs the World? The Hidden Truth Behind Demons and Clones [02.08.2021]
Follow
5
Share
Report
171 views • September 03, 2021
A look into the real world of clones and demons ...... what the average person does not see.
All the world leaders have clones and doubles.
Elections are an illusion to fool the people into believing they are the ones in control.
MK ULTRA controls the minds of the asleep.
wil paranormal
46572 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iVHPwaa2wSAC/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vm01bt-who-really-runs-the-world-the-hidden-truth-behind-demons-and-clones.html
All the world leaders have clones and doubles.
Elections are an illusion to fool the people into believing they are the ones in control.
MK ULTRA controls the minds of the asleep.
wil paranormal
46572 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iVHPwaa2wSAC/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vm01bt-who-really-runs-the-world-the-hidden-truth-behind-demons-and-clones.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.