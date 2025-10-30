Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 30, 2025 - Trump lurches toward NUCLEAR DOOMSDAY with dangerous posturing

- Resumption of Nuclear Weapons Testing by the United States (0:09)

- Mike Adams' Introduction and Studio Setup (1:24)

- Advanced Russian Weapons Systems (7:35)

- Comparison of US and Russian Military Capabilities (13:01)

- Trump's Military Strategy and Its Implications (44:32)

- The Role of Education and Innovation in US Competitiveness (1:04:44)

- The Impact of Trump's Policies on the US and Global Economy (1:07:57)

- The Importance of Light and Natural Intelligence (1:12:14)

- The Role of Personal Care Products in Contaminating the Body (1:20:26)

- The Need for a Coherent and Strategic Approach to US Foreign Policy (1:21:45)

- Clean Living and Cognitive Performance (1:22:08)

- Health Ranger Store Products and Benefits (1:24:57)

- Global Political and Economic Tensions (1:26:35)

- Russian and Chinese Military Capabilities (2:05:01)

- Economic Collapse and Social Unrest (2:05:23)

- AI and Supernatural Intelligence (2:07:59)

- Global Surveillance and Control (2:18:12)

- Preparedness and Self-Defense (2:19:56)

- Spiritual and Supernatural Dimensions (2:20:14)

- Final Thoughts and Future Outlook (2:26:06)





