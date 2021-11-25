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I Do Not Apologize (original song 2020)
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1 view • November 25, 2021
I recorded this song back in 2020. I hope you like it.
Lyrics:
I don't hate myself
Or America
When you look into my eyes
I do not apologize
I won't burn our flag
Red, White, and Blue
And soon you'll realize
I do not apologize
I do not bend
I do not bow
I do not kneel
And I do not apologize
I'm not a communist
I'm not a socialist
I do not believe Satan's lies
I do not apologize
I pray to the cross
With a gun in my hand
With evil on the rise
I do not apologize
I do not bend
I do not bow
I do not kneel
And I do not apologize
I will not submit
To these tyrants
I believe that is wise
I do not apologize
You have your experiences
And I have mine
They may lead us to different sides
I do not apologize
Lyrics:
I don't hate myself
Or America
When you look into my eyes
I do not apologize
I won't burn our flag
Red, White, and Blue
And soon you'll realize
I do not apologize
I do not bend
I do not bow
I do not kneel
And I do not apologize
I'm not a communist
I'm not a socialist
I do not believe Satan's lies
I do not apologize
I pray to the cross
With a gun in my hand
With evil on the rise
I do not apologize
I do not bend
I do not bow
I do not kneel
And I do not apologize
I will not submit
To these tyrants
I believe that is wise
I do not apologize
You have your experiences
And I have mine
They may lead us to different sides
I do not apologize
Keywords
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