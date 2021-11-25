I Do Not Apologize (original song 2020)

I recorded this song back in 2020. I hope you like it.



Lyrics:



I don't hate myself

Or America

When you look into my eyes

I do not apologize



I won't burn our flag

Red, White, and Blue

And soon you'll realize

I do not apologize



I do not bend

I do not bow

I do not kneel

And I do not apologize



I'm not a communist

I'm not a socialist

I do not believe Satan's lies

I do not apologize



I pray to the cross

With a gun in my hand

With evil on the rise

I do not apologize



I do not bend

I do not bow

I do not kneel

And I do not apologize



I will not submit

To these tyrants

I believe that is wise

I do not apologize



You have your experiences

And I have mine

They may lead us to different sides

I do not apologize