ISRAEL FACES MORE DEFEATS IN GAZA

ISRAEL FACE MORE DEFEATS IN GAZA

Israel continues to take heavy losses in the Gaza Strip while failing to achieve any of the goals it set for the war on the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) lost five troops in recent days while clashing with the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza and the area of Rafah in the southern part of the Strip.

On May 16, a reservist from the Bislamach Brigade’s 6828th Battalion was killed in what was described as an “operational accident” on the border with Gaza. And on May 17, the IDF said that a soldier from the Paratroopers Brigade’s signals company was killed during fighting in the northern part of the Strip.

Two more soldiers from the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit were killed as a result of a blast in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Rafah on May 18.

In addition, the IDF announced on May 19 that a company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion who was seriously wounded during fighting in northern Gaza on May 15 succumbed to his wounds.

Dozens of other troops were wounded during the same period. The latest deaths brought the toll of slain Israeli troops in ground operations in Gaza and along the border to 283.

The IDF’s only alleged achievement in recent days was the recovery of the dead bodies of four Israelis who were taken to Gaza by Hamas during the October 7 surprise attack. The bodies were recovered during a special operation on May 16. At least some of these hostages were apparently killed by Israeli fire.

In addition to the losses in Gaza, Israel faced 67 attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon between May 16 and 21. The group used a suicide drone armed with rockets for the first time in an attack that targeted the Metula site on May 16. An Israeli military vehicle was destroyed and three troops were wounded.

Also between May 16 and 21, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched seven drone attacks against targets in the Israeli cities of Eilat and Haifa as well as in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Meanwhile in Yemen, the United States, the main backer of the Israeli war on Gaza, took more losses. The Houthis (Ansar Allah) shot down two MQ-9 combat drones over the provinces of Ma’rib and Bayda on May 16 and 21.

Israel didn’t do any better politically. On May 20, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant over the war on Gaza. And on May 22, Norway and Ireland recognized the state of Palestine.

Overall, it is clear that the war in Gaza is not going according to Israel’s plans. Israeli losses are increasing and despite killing more than 35,500 Palestinians none of the war’s main goals have been achieved so far.

https://southfront.press/israel-face-more-defeats-in-gaza/