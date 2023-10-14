Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 13, 2023

Episode 2128 - Why is Ford motor company being targeted? The banking cartel plot is discussed. The enslavement of humanity continues. Planet Rothschild is upon us. Asymmetrical warfare discussed. Why were our troops forced to take the clot shot? Vaccine poisons are listed. Plus much much more! This is another high energy green show. It is a must listen!
