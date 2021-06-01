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Doctor on COVID Vax: "We Screwed-Up. We didn't realize the Spike Protein is a TOXIN"
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341347 views • June 01, 2021
Credits to Alex Pierson
Check the original post here - https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
Doctor on COVID Vax: "We Screwed-Up. We didn't realize the Spike Protein is a TOXIN" Does this mean everyone vaccinated is manufacturing their own Spike Protein Toxins in their own bodies?
Audio from a radio show has emerged wherein Dr. Byram Bridle reveals the scientists behind the COVID-19 "Vaccine" made a terrible mistake.
Check the original post here - https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
Doctor on COVID Vax: "We Screwed-Up. We didn't realize the Spike Protein is a TOXIN" Does this mean everyone vaccinated is manufacturing their own Spike Protein Toxins in their own bodies?
Audio from a radio show has emerged wherein Dr. Byram Bridle reveals the scientists behind the COVID-19 "Vaccine" made a terrible mistake.
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