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Ivor Cummins at QUESTION EVERYTHING SUMMIT - OPEN AND HONEST CONVERSATION!
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20 views • July 22, 2021
With Alan Miller from the https://www.questioneverything.io/ Summit Lineup - great conversation!
Go to https://www.questioneverything.io/replay/ to see all of the talks and debates - superb science.
Here we chat briefly on key aspects of the unscientific debacle.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Go to https://www.questioneverything.io/replay/ to see all of the talks and debates - superb science.
Here we chat briefly on key aspects of the unscientific debacle.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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