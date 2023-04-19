TOMAS TOBE, EU OCH MASSINVANDRING

I Jmm-vlogg# 35 pratar jag om:
EU-parlamentarikern Tomas Tobé håller på att ordna så att Sveriges bestämmanderätt över dess migrationspolitik bestäms av EU.
Vad behövs för ett Swexit?
Tidöregeringen och socialdemokraterna säger ja till chatcontrol2
EU-regler för svenska scheman.
Annullera svenska medborgarskap.
Reduktionspliktshaveri
https://jmm.nu/
