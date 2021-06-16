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Badges Sticking Everywhere But She Has Not Been Vaccinated? Shedding Maybe?
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351 views • June 16, 2021
Perhaps the first of many yet to come. This lady has been magnetised and she hasn't even had the jab. After some video clips that I have watched and now uploaded on my channel, could she have been contaminated by eating meat? Or is this a shedding contamination?
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