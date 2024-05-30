North Gaza May 11th Family Gets Evac Order
الشيف تهاني قاعود
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQJYqN0FBQM
نزوحنا من بيتنا 😭 الى غرب مدينة غزةدعواتكم لأهل جباليا ومشروع بيت لاهيا
May 11 2024
We were displaced from our home 😭 to the west of Gaza City. Prayers for the people of Jabalia and the Beit Lahia project
