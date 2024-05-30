Create New Account
North Gaza May 11th Family Gets Evac Order
الشيف تهاني قاعود

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQJYqN0FBQM


نزوحنا من بيتنا 😭 الى غرب مدينة غزةدعواتكم لأهل جباليا ومشروع بيت لاهيا


May 11 2024

We were displaced from our home 😭 to the west of Gaza City. Prayers for the people of Jabalia and the Beit Lahia project


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW926jRphHk

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

