"The world has changed after September 11th. It's changed because we're no longer safe."



These were the words used by US President George W. Bush in 2000 to dictate the political direction for the 21st century. Whereas Americans launched attacks relatively quickly, first on Afghanistan and later on Iraq, based on falsified evidence, doubts about the official explanation of the events of 9/11 are steadily increasing. The speculations that surfaced on the internet directly after the attacks were considered to be just wild conspiracy theories until recently. However, circumstantial and substantial evidence paints a clear picture. The responsibility for the terrible attacks seems to lie not with Islamic terrorists but with several high-ranking members of the US government and military. This documentary focuses on the inconsistencies in the official version of the events and on the evidence which has been suppressed regarding September 11th. It also answers why we still know nothing about it and why we are being deceived -- including in Europe.



9/11 False Flag Conspiracy - Finally Solved (Names, Connections, Motives)