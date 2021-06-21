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Former Cop Files Criminal Complaint for the Covid-Crime Against Humanity & Provides Evidence
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461 views • June 21, 2021
Mark Sexton is a retired cop who has just provided all the evidence needed for the police in the UK to investigate and file charges against Boris Johnson and other political and health authorities who are responsible for the Covid-Jab roll out in the United Kingdom. Sexton compares the "Covid Vaccine" to a terrorist attack on the world and demands that the guilty parties be arrested. Sexton further reminds his fellow officers that failing to investigate the Criminal Complaint he is filing is a dereliction of duty, and that is a crime in itself.
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