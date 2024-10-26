How to Stop and Drop Painful Negative Reactions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: Without something to oppose it, what is any painful negative reaction...other than a temporary wind looking for a sail, a conflict passing through an unconscious mind that – if left alone – has no choice but to blow itself out, and return to its native emptiness.
Join best-selling, self-realization author, Guy Finley, every Saturday morning at 8am (PT) for a FREE ONLINE inner life talk. For more information: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer
Join Guy every Wednesday at 6pm (PT) and every Sunday at 9:30am (PT) for a FREE ONLINE inner life talk, followed by an open Q & A for all to join in. Register at: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo
To make a donation of any size to help Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation continue to offer these free classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate