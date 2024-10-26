BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Stop and Drop Painful Negative Reactions
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
Key Lesson:  Without something to oppose it, what is any painful negative reaction...other than a temporary wind looking for a sail, a conflict passing through an unconscious mind that – if left alone – has no choice but to blow itself out, and return to its native emptiness.

Join best-selling, self-realization author, Guy Finley, every Saturday morning at 8am (PT) for a FREE ONLINE inner life talk.  For more information:  https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

Join Guy every Wednesday at 6pm (PT) and every Sunday at 9:30am (PT) for a FREE ONLINE inner life talk, followed by an open Q & A for all to join in.  Register at:  https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo

To make a donation of any size to help Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation continue to offer these free classes, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

fearspiritualitypainworryangerdoubtunconsciousnessnegative reactions
